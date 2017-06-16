Netanyahu: Kohl was among Israel's greatest friends

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu eulogized former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who passed away on Friday at 87.

“I express deep sorrow on the passing of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. Among the State of Israel's greatest friends, he was completely dedicated to its security. Kohl was the leader who united Germany with a determined and steady hand. His admiration for Israel and Zionism found expression in my many meetings with him and in his resolute stand in favor of Israel, which he constantly presented in Europe and in international forums. I send condolences to the Kohl family and to the German people,” wrote Netanyahu.

