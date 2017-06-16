Helmut Kohl, Germany's ex-chancellor and architect of reunification in 1990, has died at 87, German media say.
He died at his house in Ludwigshafen, in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Bild newspaper reports.
News BriefsSivan 22, 5777 , 16/06/17
Germany's Helmut Kohl dies, aged 87
