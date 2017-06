Egyptian police on Friday arrested dozens of activists in the face of opposition calls for protests after parliament passed a controversial agreement to hand over two islands to Saudi Arabia, AFP reported.

Opponents of the government accuse it of trading the Red Sea islands, Tiran and Sanafir, for Saudi funding.

