Herzog: Bennett is destroying the peace process

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog, chairman of the Zionist Union party, on Friday attacked Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett over his planned amendment to Israeli law that would ensure Jerusalem is never divided.

"Bennett, with his own hands, is destroying the chances for peace and a diplomatic process. Those who bring forward such initiatives at this time, is not really interested in Jerusalem, only in the destruction of the diplomatic process and the prospects for an agreement to secure Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. Netanyahu divided Jerusalem, but we will unite it in an agreement which will ensure the security of the State of Israel and Jerusalem as its capital for generations to come."