09:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5777 , 16/06/17 Sivan 22, 5777 , 16/06/17 'Don't just build in existing communities - build everywhere' Read more 'Nahala' movement sees in PM's declaration that Jewish communities 'will remain enclaves' within the PA a betrayal of the land of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs