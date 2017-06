The United States has indicated that it may replace the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) with “other means” for addressing human rights issues, unless the UN body significantly reforms its blatant anti-Israel bias, JNS reported on Thursday.

“We are either going to reform this thing and make it reflect what it should be reflecting or we will withdraw our support for it,” the report quoted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as having told a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.