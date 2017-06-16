04:30
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 22, 5777 , 16/06/17

Condition of Steve Scalise improves

Steve Scalise, the House of Representatives majority whip who was shot when a gunman opened fire during a congressional Republican baseball practice, remains in critical condition, though his condition has improved, the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where the congressman is being treated, said on Thursday night.

“He remains in critical condition but has improved in the last 24 hours,” the hospital said. “The congressman will require additional operations and will be in the hospital for some time.”

