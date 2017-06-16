Fatah official blasts Hamas over 'bloodthirsty coup'

Majid Al-Fitiani, secretary of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, headed by Fatah leader and Palestinian Authroity (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday sent a letter to Hamas, calling on it to return to national values and accept Palestinian political legitimacy.

In the letter, which was quoted by the official PA news agency Wafa, Fitiani said that the "bloodthirsty coup" carried out by Hamas in the summer of 2007, when it violently took over Gaza, affected the national interest and resulted in tragic consequences.