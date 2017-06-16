Conference of Presidents welcomes new sanctions on Iran

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday welcomed the Senate's passing of a bill imposing new sanctions on Iran.

"Today's action by the Senate, passing the Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act with 98 Senators in favor, is an important step toward curtailing Iran’s ability to fund the development of ballistic missiles, limiting its capacity to destabilize the region through support for terrorist groups and holding Iran responsible for gross human rights violations against its own people,” said Stephen M. Greenberg, Chairman and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents.