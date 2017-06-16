'Netanyahu's legacy is a Palestinian state in Area C'

The secretary-general of the National Union party, Ofir Sofer, on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over the plan to build 14,000 housing units in Qalqiliya, at the expense of Area C.

"In the years when Obama served as president of the supposedly free world, we had to live with the construction freeze, but now that there's a new president, it is inconceivable that the freeze is not only continuing, but land belonging to the State of Israel is handed out to the Palestinians," said Sofer.