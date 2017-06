00:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5777 , 16/06/17 Sivan 22, 5777 , 16/06/17 Barkat congratulates Hapoel Jerusalem Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat on Thursday night congratulated Hapoel Jerusalem for winning the state basketball championship. "On behalf of all the residents of Jerusalem, I thank Hapoel for the great honor it has brought to the capital of Israel...there is no one who can stand up to the combination of Jerusalem's players and fans,” he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs