Liberman: Artificial island near Gaza - reward to terrorism

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Thursday spoke out against the initiative of Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) to set up an artificial island opposite Gaza.

Speaking at the Tel Aviv International Salon, Liberman opined that “building an island and a port in Gaza means giving a reward to terrorism and encouraging it. Hamas will say that thanks to its fight, it has achieved investments worth billions and a new port in Gaza. Who will control this port from a security point of view? This would be the best way to smuggle weapons into Gaza. You cannot maintain our security via a remote control.”