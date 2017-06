21:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 'Netanyahu is making a mockery of Religious Zionism' Read more Senior Religious Zionist rabbi blasts PM: 'Gov't pledged to build 300 units in Beit El - but Netanyahu yet again abandoned his promise.' ► ◄ Last Briefs