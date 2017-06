19:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Israeli envoy slams channel for nixing anti-Semitism documentary Read more Israel’s ambassador to France criticizes French-German TV channel’s nixing of documentary because it revealed Muslim anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs