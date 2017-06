17:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 7 dead in explosion at Chinese kindergarten Authorities not sure if blast which killed 7 and injured 59 was intentional. Witnesses claim homemade bomb was spotted at the scene. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs