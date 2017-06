14:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Trump blasts 'phony' investigation for obstruction of justice Read more United States President Donald Trump wrote on the Twitter social network, Thursday, "They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story." ► ◄ Last Briefs