Prosecutors seek probe, probation delay for Olmert

On the advice of the attorney general, the State Prosecutor's Office has asked the police tocheck the suspicion of criminal offense committed by former prime minister Ehud Olmert while in prison. He is suspected of transferring a chapter from his memoirs to various unauthorized parties outside the prison, in violation of the Penal Law and warnings given to him in the past. The chapter deals with a security incident that the censor banned publications about, including, among other things, secret operational details that were not approved for publication in the past.

The state has also filed a request to postpone Olmert's Parole Board hearing, scheduled for Sunday, in light of the request to open a police probe into the affair, so that the hearing will take place as soon as possible after additional details are collected.