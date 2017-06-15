Heathrow: El Al worst for noise, other pollution

El Al Israel Airlines has come out in the last and most undignified place on the first-ever list of noisy and polluting airlines just put out by London's Heathrow Airport, the busiest airport in Europe. El Al fell short on five out of seven measures, including noise, nitrogen oxide emissions, efficient landing approaches and late arrivals, according to the Times of London.

The airport reports that 24 out of 50 carriers violated at least one target designed to cut disruption for households and improve air quality over the first three months of the year. Airlines from the Middle East were by far the worst offenders, prompting concerns over the region’s reliance on older and more polluting planes. El Al was followed by Kuwait Airways, Middle East Airlines, Pakistan International Airlines and Oman Air. British Airways, Ireland's Aer Lingus and Etihad Airways from the United Arab Emirates were named the top three cleanest and quietest airlines.