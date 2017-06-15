Journalists: Yediot search violates confidentiality

The journalists' organization is protesting the police search carried out today at the Yedioth Ahronoth publishing house. The search was in connection to sensitive documents found in the possession of an attorney for imprisoned former prime minister Ehud Olmert following a visit to Olmert's cell.

A statement by the organization said, "The principle of journalistic confidentiality, which has been recognized many times in the rulings of the Supreme Court, protects the flow of information to the public through journalism, According to this principle, searches are not to be carried out in media establishments and no material inteneded for journalistic publication should be exposed, be it printed newspaper, broadcasting station, journalistic website or publishing a journalistic book."

The statement concluded, "The journalists' organization calls on the police to stop harming the principle of journalistic confidentiality and asks the attorney general to intervene and wake the police up so that such raids and searches of media establishments will not be repeated."