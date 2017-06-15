The death toll from a fire in a tower in London has risen to 17.
Firefighters in the city said that the forces did not expect to find additional survivors inside the building, but the number of casualties was expected to rise.
13:17
Reported
News BriefsSivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17
London: Fire death toll rises to 17
