19 killed in Somalia hotel attack

At least 19 people were killed Wednesday evening, when Al Shabaab terrorists launched a car bomb and gun attack on a busy hotel and adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, according to a police officer who talked to Reuters on Thursday. Ambulance services said another 27 civilians were taken to hospital with various injuries.

Gunmen took 20 people hostage before Somali security forces took back control of the restaurant and killed five gunmen. Witnesses said the attack was launched after the Iftar dinner for customers who are fasting for Ramadan.