Jordan Valley Regional Council confiscates Arab herd

Chairman Idan Greenbaum of the Jordan Valley Regional Council ordered on Thursday the confiscation of a herd of cattle owned by Arabs that had gone on a field in one of the kibbutzim of the Jordan Valley from pre-Six Day War Israel, according to nrg. The move, made in accordance with special auxiliary regulation and in coordination with law enforcement agencies, follows a chain of severe harassment and damage to fields and agricultural equipment.

Noting the lack of action in the past out of fear of a harmful response by the livestock owners, Greenbaum said, "... It is clear to me that in the coming days we will have a hard time keeping an eye on them and we will have to be alert to the response of the owners of the flocks, whose harmful effects have caused us damage for a long time. We are determined to convey a strong message that will not be forgotten for a long time." I am in contact with the Israel Police and the Erez unit. I have no doubt that they are as aware as we are of what may happen and I expect them to receive all the necessary assistance and protection. "