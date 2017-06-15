No Mount of Olives tombstone desecration in 18 months

Minister of Religious Affairs David Azoulay has told the Knesset Interior Affairs and Environment Committee no tombstones in Jerusalem's Mount of Olives cemetery have been desecrated for the past year and a half.

Azoulay noted the completion of a three-meter-high fence along a one-kilometer perimeter of the graveyard. Citing the Jerusalem Cemeteries Council for monthly events that bring people to the cemetery, he called on Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz to ensure direct transportation to the Mount of Olives "for the benefit of the general public, who would like to visit the graves of great rabbis and the graves of their families."