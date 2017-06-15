Appeal against closing of case in attempted sheep theft

The crime-victims department of the Honenu legal-aid organization has filed an appeal of the police to close the case in the attempted theft of 200 head of sheep next to the Binyamin Region Jewish community of Cochav Hashahar only days after the complaint was filed.

The police called a case of "unknown criminals". Honenu and the farmer whose livestock was almost stolen say the police could make better use of fingerprints and security video from the scene as well as security video from nearby roads.