The MedStar Washington Hospital Center said, Wednesday evening that Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) is in critical condition and will require several more operations, after he was wounded in a suburban shooting, according to the Associated Press. There had been reports of an improvement in his condition.



The hospital said he was shot in the left hip, after which the bullet traveled "across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding."