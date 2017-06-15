Largest US academic group defeats BDS

By a margin of more than 2-1, the 18,000 member Modern Language Association voted on Wednesday night to approve a resolution "which calls on the MLA to 'refrain from endorsing the boycott' of Israeli academic institutions promoted by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel."

Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan, who heads Israel's efforts against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, praised the members of the MLA Council, saying, "This is a defeat for the boycott organizations and their ongoing efforts to boycott Israel. The boycott organizations are putting great pressure on universities and the decision tonight represents an important victory and a clear message against boycotts."