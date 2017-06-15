Danon to fight latest 'blood libel' by UN's ESCWA

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), which recently published a report accusing Israel of ‘apartheid,’ has published a new document which accuses Israeli security forces of using disproportionate force against Palestinian Authority residents and in some cases of “extrajudicial executions.” It also accuses Israel of “torture or ill-treatment of Palestinian children” and “deprivation of basic legal safeguards for administrative detainees, isolation and solitary confinement of detainees, including minors, punishment and ill-treatment of hunger strikers.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has announced that he will work to have this report removed, saying, “This is yet another blood libel against the State of Israel. Just as we succeeded in having the previous preposterous report removed, we will fight relentlessly against this blatantly false distortion of the truth as well.” He concluded, “We will not accept any attempt to slander the brave soldiers of the IDF.”