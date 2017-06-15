Shooting was reported in the area of the Samarian Jewish community of Yitzhar on Thursday morning.
It turned out to be an Israel Defense Forces exercise that had not been previously announced.
Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17
Suspected shooting attack an unreported IDF drill
