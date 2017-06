Member of Knesset Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) has congratulated author David Grossman for becoming the first Israeli to win the Man Booker International prize for his novel A Horse Walks into a Bar.

The journalist called Grossman's prize "a very justified win, unlike any other, because David is one of the rare breed of writers who succeed in combining walking in greatness with writing that causes pleasure, which is why so many readers in the world love him."