09:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Police raid Yediot Ahronot publishing house The police raided the Yediot Ahronot publishing house on Thursday morning. The raid was connected to the sensitive documents that were recently found in the possession of a lawyer for former prime minister Ehud Olmert after the attorney visited Olmert, who is serving a sentence on a conviction for corruption while he was mayor of Jerusalem. The documents were being used for Olmert's memoirs. ► ◄ Last Briefs