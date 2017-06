08:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 'The decision to expand Qalqilya must be reassessed' Read more Likud ministers blast Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's plan to expand the western Samarian Palestinian Authority city at the expense of land intended for Jewish development. ► ◄ Last Briefs