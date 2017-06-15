Danon slams Arab MK for taking part in PA-led UN forum

Member of Knesset Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint Arab List) will participate later this month in a special conference entitled the “United Nations Forum to Mark Fifty Years of Occupation.” The forum, organized by the UN Division for Palestinian Rights, will include panels on “Beyond Occupation: The Path ahead to Palestinian Independence and a Just Peace” and “The Costs and Consequences of 50 Years of Occupation.” In addition to MK Touma-Sliman, speakers at the gathering will include Hagai El-Ad, Executive Director of B’Tselem, senior Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erakat, journalists, academics and diplomats.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN said, “It is shameful that a member of Knesset is abusing her position and is working together with the Palestinians to harm Israel at the UN.” He concluded, “Her presence at this anti-Israel gathering, with the sole purpose of defaming our country, crosses all red lines.”