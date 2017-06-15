08:46
  Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17

Route 3 blocked in Latrun area due to gravel spill

Highway 3 has been blocked to traffic in both directions between the Hativah 7 Junction and Latrun due to a gravel spill.

The congestion is also affecting Route 1. The police are making intermittent adjustments to traffic to help clean the road.

