Highway 3 has been blocked to traffic in both directions between the Hativah 7 Junction and Latrun due to a gravel spill.
The congestion is also affecting Route 1. The police are making intermittent adjustments to traffic to help clean the road.
08:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17
Route 3 blocked in Latrun area due to gravel spill
