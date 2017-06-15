Disengagement commander: Resettle Homesh and Sa-Nur

Retired Major General Yair Naveh, who was chief of the Israel Defense Forces Central Command during then prime minister Ariel Sharon's disengagement from Gaza and northern Samaria has expressed support for an Israeli return to Homesh and Sa-Nur, two of the northern Samarian Jewish communities that were uprooted as part of the unilateral pullout.

In an interview with Yisrael Hayom to be published on Friday, the former deputy chief of staff said, "There is no doubt that neither in Gaza nor in Samaria have we created any security advantage." He expressed doubt if it was possible and worthwhile to renew the Israeli presence in the communities of Ganim and Cadim. Next week, Naveh will attend a conference attended by coalition Knesset members to accelerate a bill to allow the return of residents of northern Samaria who were evicted.