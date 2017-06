07:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Sivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17 Baby in serious condition after found unconscious A two-year-old was found unconscious Wednesday evening at his home in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. The Magen David Adom medical service performed resuscitation operations and evacuated him to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs