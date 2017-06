Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo came under fire on Wednesday after she appeared to defend her government's anti-migrant policy during a speech a ceremony in Auschwitz.

At a ceremony commemorating the 77th anniversary of the first transport of prisoners who entered the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, Szydlo said, according to Reuters, that "Auschwitz is a esson showing that everything needs to be done to protect one's citizens".