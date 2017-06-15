Yesha Council: Qalqiliya construction plans are 'outrageous'

The Yesha Council on Wednesday evening described the construction plans aimed at expanding Qalqiliya at the expense of Jewish areas as “outrageous”.

"The approval of the Arab construction plans in Area C is outrageous because in areas A and B, the Arabs are building as much as they want and without plans. At the same time, the construction in Israeli areas is limited to certain areas only. We do not accept this distorted equation and will not agree to it. The rights of the Israeli residents in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley are no less than those of the Arab residents," the Council's said in a statement.