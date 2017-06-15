Israeli author David Grossman on Wednesday won the Man Booker International prize for his novel A Horse Walks into a Bar.
Grossman became the first Israeli author to win the prize. Another Israeli author, Amos Oz, was among the final contenders.
|
00:45
Reported
News BriefsSivan 21, 5777 , 15/06/17
David Grossman wins Man Booker International prize
Israeli author David Grossman on Wednesday won the Man Booker International prize for his novel A Horse Walks into a Bar.
Grossman became the first Israeli author to win the prize. Another Israeli author, Amos Oz, was among the final contenders.
Last Briefs