Liberman: Bennett and Shaked's statement is surprising

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman rejected on Wednesday evening the criticism voiced by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked over the planned 14,000 residential units in Qalqiliya at the expense of Area C.

"The statement by the ministers of the Jewish Home is very surprising, since the so-called 'sticks and carrots' plan was introduced six months ago to all the cabinet ministers, including the ministers of the Jewish Home. Raising the issue today of all days, including the statements and demands, sounds too much like the conduct of the Tehiya movement in 1992, when it toppled the right-wing government headed by Yitzhak Shamir, which in turn brought the Oslo Accords upon us,” said Liberman.