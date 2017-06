21:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Yesha Council Head: 'There is no freeze in Judea and Samaria' Read more Yesha Council head says PM is being cautious, but there is no building freeze, and that the Amona replacement is moving along. ► ◄ Last Briefs