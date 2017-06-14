The FBI will be taking over the investigation into the shooting at the Congressional baseball game because a federal officer was among the five people injured, the Alexandria, VA police chief says.
|
17:42
Reported
News BriefsSivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17
Police chief: FBI to take over investigation
