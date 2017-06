17:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Trump Responds To Shooting At GOP Baseball Team Practice Read more 'Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him' ► ◄ Last Briefs