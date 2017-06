16:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Wounded Capitol Hill officer who took shooter down ignored his own injuries to check on Scalise Rep Mo Brooks says on CNN that wounded Cap Hill officer, who took the shooter down, ignored his own injuries to check on Scalise. ► ◄ Last Briefs