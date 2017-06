16:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Police considering firing suspected sex offender The Israeli police are considering firing a policeman accused of sex crimes against minors. Police said that "after receiving the materials from Internal Investigations we will decide what administrative action will be taken against the policeman including dismissal, in addition to the criminal procedure taking place in Internal Investigations." ► ◄ Last Briefs