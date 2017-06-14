14:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 'Abbas promised solution for American demands' Sources close to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas told Channel 10 that he had indeed promised President Trump to find a solution for their demands [regarding payment of terrorist salaries] but that it would take time and would happen gradually."

