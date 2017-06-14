14:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 JLC: Ban Hezbollah flags in Britain Simon Johnson, chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), has called for the Hezbollah flag displayed by Islamic extremists to be banned in Britain. This comes in advance of Al Quds Day (18 June), an event designed to express support for Palestinians and oppose Zionism, at which the Hezbollah flag is frequently flown.



Condemning the fact that repeated calls for the flags to be banned were ignored in 2016, Mr Johnson said: “If the display of the ISIS flag is outlawed, why the difference? Why are we not treating the display and waving of the Hezbollah flag on the streets of the UK as prima facie evidence of extremism?



“Surely, after all the terrorist outrages in our cities, it is time for Zero Tolerance for terrorist flags on our streets – that is all terrorist flags. That includes Hezbollah flags.”





► ◄ Last Briefs