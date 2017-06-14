Holocaust Museum raising funds to publish rare diaries

The American Holocaust Museum has initiated a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 in order to publish 200 diaries, mostly written by Jews which document life under the Nazi regime.

The diaries are written in 17 languages and describe life under the Nazis in various different countries and by a large variety of people including old people, young people, children, professional workers and others.

The diaries have been stored in various archives in recent years and require $250,000 to be preserved,translated and uploaded to the internet so that their content can be publicized for the first time.