New Zealand premier denies apology to Netanyahu

New Zealand premier Bill English denied Wednesday that he had apologized to Prime Minister Netanyahu for supporting UN Security Council resolution 2334 last December.

In the wake of New Zealand's vote against Israel last December, Netanyahu recalled his ambassador to New Zealand for consultations and half a year later the ambassador was not returned to New Zealand.

In recent days Netanyahu spoke with English and solved the problem between the countries. Netanyahu claimed that he had received a letter of apology from English for the damage caused to the two countries relations by the UN resolution but English denied having given such an apology and stood behind the decision of the UN resolution which "expressed the longstanding policy of the UN which we stand behind. We are only regretful that this caused problems in our relations with Israel."



