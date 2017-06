14:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 UN Coordinator: Gazan electric shortage to cause crisis The UN Humanitarian Coordinator released an announcement in which he warned of the implications of an additional reduction in electricity supply to Gaza by Israel. The statement said that "It is wrong that Gazan residents should be hostage in an internal Palestinian dispute." ► ◄ Last Briefs