Tens of demonstrators against ethics code for academia

Tens of students are demonstrating Wednesday at Hebrew University in Jerusalem against the ethical code for academia initiated by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and written by Professor Asa Kasher.

The demonstration is an initiative of the "Standing Together" movement in coordination with left-wing student bureaus at the university. Meretz MKs Tamar Zandberg and Michal Rozin also joined the demonstration. The demonstrators said that "we are against the organized silencing of academic freedom, which is part of an inciteful campaign against those who dare to challenge the present system and suggest other ways."



